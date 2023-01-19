 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING...

Visibilities will continue to deteriorate early this morning as
fog develops into the area. The fog will persist through the
morning and result in visibility reductions to a half mile or
less at times. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and plan for
extra time to reach your destination.

Rain and snow showers stick around for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite a dry morning, rain and snow showers are expected to return later this afternoon. 

Thursday morning is off to a quiet start. Areas of fog have been developing, dropping visibility for some locations. After the activity that moved through overnight, some roads remain wet or even slick. Take caution during this morning's commute. 

Dry conditions may last until the early afternoon with rain showers slowly moving back in. Temperatures will briefly hit the lower 40's before cooling off during the rest of the day. 

As rain showers move in and temperatures begin to drop, the rain may see snow mixed in until most of the activity transitions into snow as it begins to exit later this evening. 

Most of the showers will be scattered in nature and are not expected to bring much for accumulations. 

The end of the week will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the lower 30's. these cooler conditions will stick around for the next several days. 

With both Friday and Saturday expected to stay dry, snow showers may reach us into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. These showers will not bring us much snow, totals will remain under one inch.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

