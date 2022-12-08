Rain and snow showers hold off until tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While a majority of the day stays dry with mostly cloudy skies, wet weather will reach us later tonight.
Thursday morning is off to another foggy start. Visibility has dropped across the area. The foggy conditions will improve later this morning as the sun rises. Temperatures early on have dropped into the 20's for a cold start.
With a majority of the day staying dry, mostly cloudy skies will take over. Today's weather will be similar to what we saw yesterday until we see our next system reaching us overnight.
Showers will hold off until the overnight hours as rain showers are expected near and south of I-88. Cooler air will remain mainly around the IL/WI border as the best chance for wet snow will be seen into southern Wisconsin.
A rain and snow mix is likely for our most northern counties along with a chance for wet snow as the cooler temperatures may spill over into portions of our northern counties.
This activity will continue into the morning commute for Friday so plan ahead and give yourself extra time. With wet snow expected near the Stateline, some may see some accumulations.
Areas into central and southern Wisconsin will see 1-3" as those into northern Illinois may see 1-2" of slushy, wet snow. Areas near and south of I-88 will see less than an inch of a rain and snow mix.
This system will exit into the early afternoon on Friday as we'll get a brief break. Another system is expected to move through into Saturday afternoon. With temperatures slightly above freezing, a rain and snow mix is possible.
Sunday will stay dry and even most of Monday as yet another system will move through into early Tuesday bringing us rain showers and another chance for a rain and snow mix as temperatures will begin to drop.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.