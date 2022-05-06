Rain and chilly temperatures end, warmer conditions for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain continues into this evening then wraps up later tonight. A warmer and drier weekend is in store for our area.
Tonight, and Tomorrow:
Umbrellas and rain jackets will still be needed headed home tonight as showers still remain widespread. Temperatures only got into the low 50s today and will stay there for the rest of the day, tonight temperatures drop into the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunny and warmer conditions are in store for us for quite a while starting tomorrow! Temperatures climb back into the upper 60s for the day with mostly sunny skies. A breezy northeast wind could gust to almost 15 mph throughout the day.
Gusty winds and dry conditions continue into Sunday. Summerlike warmth is expected into the upcoming work week as well.
Mother's Day Forecast:
Sunday sees a seasonable day overall with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and rising into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will be rather breezy and could gust close to 30 mph throughout the day. Temperatures drop into the mid 50s for Sunday night and clouds start to increase throughout the evening as well.
Gusty winds continue into the start of the work week as does the warmth. Monday sees temperatures in the upper 70s to almost 80 degrees, with mostly sunny skies! Again, the southeast winds will be rather breezy and could gust close to 30 mph throughout the day.
After a few spring-like days, summer makes her appearance by midweek. Warmer temperatures and humidity
Looking ahead:
By Tuesday we could get close to breaking into the 90s with sunny skies. A few showers and a possibility of thunderstorms linger into the evening. By the end of the week temperatures return into the upper 70s to low 80s.