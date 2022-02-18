Quiet yet windy weather lasts through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow squalls are out of the picture for a while, and sunshine takes over for the weekend. Harsh cold and blustery winds remain an issue this weekend, however.
The winds should settle down for a little while on Saturday. West winds gust to 25 mph. The breezy winds provide some harsh wind chills for a little while.
Watch out for subzero wind chills into the early afternoon, then we should see the wind chill improve to the teens by the end of the day. Temperatures on Saturday barely warm up, with highs in the teens to low 20s. Again, at least we have a sunny and dry sky.
The weather dramatically changes by Sunday. Southwest winds gust to 40 mph, but the windy weather brings in much warmer weather. Highs jump to near 50 degrees under a sunny sky.
Winter returns next week. We may see a mix of rain and freezing rain between Monday evening and night, then sleet and snow possibly into Tuesday.