Quiet yet windy weather lasts through the weekend

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and snow squalls will produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility reductions, and quick accumulations up to one inch in 30 minutes or less late this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&