Quiet yet much colder weather settles in briefly

We get rid of the blustery winds and icy showers for a few days but have to deal with a round of harsh cold. This weekend makes up for the brisk conditions.
Calmer winds settle in for Friday, but even a light breeze sends wind chills tumbling. This is all thanks to a push of chilly air into the region. Temperatures only warm into the middle 20s Friday afternoon. This leads to wind chills near zero, especially during the morning hours.
The day remains mostly cloudy and quiet, then some scattered flurries are possible Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.
The weather completely flips around this weekend. Sunshine is back on Saturday after several cloudy days in a row. Temperatures rebound into the low 40s. By Sunday, we keep the sunshine but jump to near 50 degrees.
We should get into the 50s on Monday, but that comes with a side of soaking rain showers. A rumble of thunder or two can't be ruled out at this point. The weather stays mild to cool throughout next week.