Quiet weather takes us through Thursday before rain returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather remains through Thursday as showers and storms return for the weekend.
Staying quiet:
Wednesday morning is off to a quiet start. Some spotty showers are moving through bringing some a brief drizzle or light rain. Cloud cover will be noticed early but sunshine will return through the morning.
With sunny skies to take over for yet another day, temperatures will reach into the middle 80's for very similar conditions to what we saw yesterday. You might notice a light breeze as well with winds gusting up to 15 miles per hour.
Copy and paste today's forecast for tomorrow as Thursday will also bring sunshine, low to middle 80's, and dry conditions.
Next chance:
After a handful of days with beautiful weather, showers and storms will soon return to the area as we head into the weekend.
Friday brings our first chance for showers early in the morning. Temperatures will reach the lower 80's as some of the rain will come to an end into the afternoon.
Saturday features isolated chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The middle 80's will return for both Saturday and Sunday as conditions slowly warm.
Sunday will see showers as well but there is dry time expected each day alongside the chance for showers and storms. Stay tuned to the forecast as details will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.