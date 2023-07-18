Quiet weather stays in place for most of the week

We struggle to get rain again this week, but the daytime hours remain warm and comfortable, for the most part.
High pressure remains in play through Wednesday, keeping conditions quiet and mostly comfortable. Look for the middle of the week to warm up a little and into the low 80s for highs. The humidity remains low until Wednesday evening.
Our next weather system comes through Wednesday night. There is a chance for isolated showers and storm early Thursday morning as a result. That said, these look to be contained to the pre-dawn hours, so Thursday may end up being dry from sun-up to sundown. The morning hours feel muggy, then the humidity slowly drops behind a cold front. Temperatures stay in the middle 80s.
Sunny, quiet, and slightly cooler weather is back on Friday. Temperatures may struggle to get to the low 80s, but overall, the day is warm with low humidity.
The weekend warms into the middle 80s, with low humidity and sunshine on Saturday. On Sunday, scattered showers and storms may develop, especially later in the day. Temperatures rise to the middle 80s.
We could feel some heat next week. After another chance for rain on Monday, temperatures could hit 90 degrees on Tuesday. We may feel that level of heat and humidity for a few days in a row next week.