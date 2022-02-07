Quiet weather settles in before above average temperatures return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off the start of the week with cooler temperatures before we warm starting as early as tomorrow.
First half:
Monday morning is off to a colder start with most of us in the upper teens. Some flurries were seen this morning with mostly cloudy skies. As the flurries come to an end, cloud cover will slowly break up allowing for a lot of sunshine to join us later this morning.
With mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle 20's as today will be the coldest day of the week. You may notice slightly breezy winds as well with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. By tonight, the winds will settle down as temperatures also fall back into the lower to middle teens.
Starting tomorrow, above average temperatures will return with the upper 30's expected not only for Tuesday but for Wednesday as well. Both days will feature mostly cloudy skies as there is a slight chance for a rain and snow mix to arrive Wednesday afternoon. As of today, chances remain low.
A better chance to see any precipitation comes late Thursday into Friday morning.
Next chance:
With a majority of the first half of the week staying dry, a more substantial chance arrives late Thursday. Forecast highs for Thursday will be slightly cooler with temperatures only expected to climb into the lower 30's. Cloud cover will remain as a system may sweep through bringing us a chance for snow showers into Thursday night. As we head into the morning on Friday, temperatures will begin to warm above freezing causing the snow to transition into a rain snow mix.
Highs on Friday will bring us into the lower 40's as the showers exit the area by the afternoon. The weekend will feature colder temperatures as we'll only reach the 20's but the extended forecast does hit near average, if not above average temperatures, do return.