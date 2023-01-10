Quiet weather remains until a low chance for rain and snow later this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet weather is expected through Wednesday before a low chance for a rain and snow mix moves in.
This morning brings us clear skies with temperatures in the 30's. Sunshine will be noticed early with cloud cover expected to move in. Conditions will remain dry today with afternoon highs to reach the lower 40's for another mild day.
Temperatures will remain above average throughout this week and next week, bringing forecast highs 15 degrees above average on days like tomorrow. the 40's will be back for most of next week as well.
These mild conditions will follow us into Wednesday along with the cloud cover. A system will begin to move closer to home late Wednesday early into Thursday bringing us a chance for a rain and snow mix.
A majority of Wednesday will stay dry but cloudy with chances for a wintry mix move in overnight. Areas south of I-88 will see the activity move into northern Illinois, potentially just bringing rain.
As temperatures drop into Thursday, activity may transition into a mix if not just snow showers. There is a low chance for portions of the area to see up to one inch of snow.
With some details still murky, stay tuned to the forecast for more as we get closer to Thursday.