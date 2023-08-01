Quiet weather remains in control this week

Sunny skies and quiet weather remain in control this week with some heat and humidity building in. Rain holds off until the weekend.
Sunshine with a few clouds will dominate today with the weather staying dry. Isolated sprinkles may develop to the east. Afternoon highs are set to reach the middle 80's. This week brings great weather to get outside.
Looks like the weather will remain quiet and dry for our annual school supply drive tomorrow! Be sure to join us at Goodwill in Machesney Park! Bring any school supplies to prepare our Stateline students for a great new year.
Over the next few days, temperatures will climb as humidity also builds in.
Thankfully, we won't reach the oppressive levels we saw last week but you may notice conditions will feel slightly muggier. Dew points will climb near 70° by Thursday as temperatures also reach for the upper 80's.
Sunshine will still remain with our next chance for rain returning into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature chances for rain, stay tuned to the forecast for more details as we move closer to the weekend.