...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Wednesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Quiet weather remains before rain returns into Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather takes us through most of this week before chances for rain return as early as Friday.

Heading out the door this morning, clear and cool conditions will greet you as temperatures have dropped into the 50's. We'll see lots of sunshine through the morning with some clouds to pass through by the afternoon. 

There is a chance for a brief sprinkle and or shower into the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures will drop back into the upper 50's. 

Quiet, dry, and sunny conditions will stick around through Thursday thanks to an area of high pressure. As we head into Friday, that high pressure system will move out as cloud cover builds in.

A low-pressure system will move closer to home as showers are possible into Friday afternoon. Chances for rain remain through the weekend but not every day will be a washout. 

Best chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms comes Saturday afternoon. Showers will linger into Sunday as we'll dry off into Sunday evening. 

A low chance for rain remains into Monday but sunny, dry, and comfortable weather return for most of next week. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

