Quiet weather remains before rain returns into Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather takes us through most of this week before chances for rain return as early as Friday.
Heading out the door this morning, clear and cool conditions will greet you as temperatures have dropped into the 50's. We'll see lots of sunshine through the morning with some clouds to pass through by the afternoon.
There is a chance for a brief sprinkle and or shower into the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures will drop back into the upper 50's.
Quiet, dry, and sunny conditions will stick around through Thursday thanks to an area of high pressure. As we head into Friday, that high pressure system will move out as cloud cover builds in.
A low-pressure system will move closer to home as showers are possible into Friday afternoon. Chances for rain remain through the weekend but not every day will be a washout.
Best chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms comes Saturday afternoon. Showers will linger into Sunday as we'll dry off into Sunday evening.
A low chance for rain remains into Monday but sunny, dry, and comfortable weather return for most of next week.