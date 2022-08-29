Quiet weather moving forward after active start to week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 2 days of strong to severe storms in a row, the weather for the rest of the week is the complete opposite. We see a lot of sunshine, quiet weather, and a break from the muggy air.
The showers may not be done just yet. Look for spotty light rain early in the evening, then one last chance at a quick shower or storm late this evening as the cold front fully moves through. We should be dry by the end of the evening. Overnight, the sky clears out, with temperatures dropping into the 60s.
Temperatures won't change much between Monday and Tuesday, but weather conditions change dramatically. The sky turns back to bright and sunny, with much lower humidity. The air turns from muggy to comfortable. The humidity slowly rises over the rest of the week.
Outside of the humidity change, not much else switches up in the forecast. We see many days in a row in the low 80s with lots of sunshine. There are slight chances for rain this holiday weekend, but for now the forecast looks to stay mainly dry.