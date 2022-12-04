Quiet weather leads to a pattern shift ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet and calm conditions continue into today, however the weather pattern switches gears into a more unsettled one starting next week.
Good morning, happy Sunday! If you have any morning plans such as heading to church, morning errands or Sunday brunch you should bundle up as temperatures will be quite chilly. We ended the last night with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-teens. That is right around where we are sitting for this morning with clear skies and calm winds.
Quiet conditions continue all day as temperatures warm into the upper 30s for the day, we could even see a few spots hit the low 40s. Skies remain clear for most of the afternoon, higher level clouds work their way into the area ahead of our next weather system.
While there is a low-pressure system moving towards us, we remain quiet and dry for the day on Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated sprinkles may work their way in towards the end of both days but many of us remain dry. Temperatures return to seasonable in the upper 30s to low 40s for the day.
An unsettled end of the week brings a better chance for the Stateline to see some mixed precipitation however it is too early to tell whether or not we see rain or snow.