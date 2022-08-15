 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Quiet weather keeps rolling this week

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our area remains rain and heat free for a few more days in a row. Some changes to this pattern may come at the end of the week.

Ever since the flash flood event early this month, we've had quiet weather more often than not. That kind of weather takes us through the bulk of this week.

tonight 3.png

This evening and overnight, the somewhat cloudy weather slowly clears out. Temperatures stay in the 70s this evening. We get partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

copy and paste.png

Tuesday through Thursday are all very similar to each other. Each day hovers around 80 degrees with a mostly sunny sky during the day. At night, look for the upper 50s to low 60s. 

3 panel plus text.png

Our quiet stretch may get interrupted by a chance for weekend rain. For now, Friday should stay dry, but a chance for rain pops up later in the day. Saturday may be the best day for rain, as scattered showers and storms are somewhat likely. Sunday keeps a slight chance for rain around but may trend dry as the day goes along.

Each of these days are in the 70s thanks to the additional clouds and cooler air coming in. We stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees heading into next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you