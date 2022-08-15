Quiet weather keeps rolling this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our area remains rain and heat free for a few more days in a row. Some changes to this pattern may come at the end of the week.
Ever since the flash flood event early this month, we've had quiet weather more often than not. That kind of weather takes us through the bulk of this week.
This evening and overnight, the somewhat cloudy weather slowly clears out. Temperatures stay in the 70s this evening. We get partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday through Thursday are all very similar to each other. Each day hovers around 80 degrees with a mostly sunny sky during the day. At night, look for the upper 50s to low 60s.
Our quiet stretch may get interrupted by a chance for weekend rain. For now, Friday should stay dry, but a chance for rain pops up later in the day. Saturday may be the best day for rain, as scattered showers and storms are somewhat likely. Sunday keeps a slight chance for rain around but may trend dry as the day goes along.
Each of these days are in the 70s thanks to the additional clouds and cooler air coming in. We stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees heading into next week.