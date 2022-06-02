Quiet weather holds on before an unsettled weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny and quiet weather keeps going into Friday, then watch out for scattered showers and storms this weekend and early next week.
Quiet end:
A healthy dose of high pressure and dry air keeps the weather sunny and quiet through Friday.
Overnight, temperatures get a touch brisk for June, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see clear and calm weather through the night.
Friday has a cold front sweep through in the morning, but that basically holds our temperatures steady. We'll see highs in the upper 70s, or right about on average for this time of year. Look for another sunny and somewhat breezy day.
This could be the last dry day we see for a short while, as rain chances pop up this weekend and early next week.
Wet weekend weather:
A chance for scattered showers develops late Friday night and Saturday morning. We likely won't see a washout for Saturday morning but be ready for a little rain just in case.
Scattered showers and storms may return Saturday evening. Because thunderstorms bring a lightning danger as well as brief downpours, be on the lookout as you spend time outdoors Saturday.
In between, temperatures fall to the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Scattered showers are likely again Sunday morning, then showers and storms set up again Sunday evening and night. Highs reach the middle 70s at the end of the weekend.
Unsettled next week:
More scattered showers and storms may develop Monday and Wednesday of next week. As with the weekend, we won't see a washout either day, but plan around periods of rain.
Temperatures hold steady in the middle to low 70s next week. We might get to the upper 70s next weekend, but overall, the weather stays below 80 degrees through the middle of the month.