Quiet weather for the holiday continues into the weekend ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloudy skies tonight give way to a clear and sunny end of the week and start of the weekend. Rain returns by Sunday.
Happy Thanksgiving!! After a showery morning and afternoon we are seeing showers push off to our east and clear skies ensue for tomorrow. Tonight temperatures drop into the low 30s. Cloud cover will remain through most of the evening however a few spots could see partly cloudy skies overnight.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will be back for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s for both Friday and Saturday.
Stroll on State looks to remain dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures into the 50s again. Showers will likely hold off until the overnight hours with widespread cold rain expected.
Rain continues for Sunday morning and temperatures start to drop back to near freezing, we could see a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning before a cold rain returns for the day.
Temperatures return to the 40s for the start of next week however we get back to the low 50s by mid week.