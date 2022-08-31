Quiet weather continues with warmer temperatures to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather stays quiet as we slowly warm with a low chance for showers into the weekend.
Wednesday is off to a quiet start with temperatures in the 50's early on. Sunshine will take over for another day. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer as we'll reach the middle 80's.
There will be a light breeze with winds to gust up 20 miles per hour later today. Clear conditions will follow us into tonight as the weather stays quiet.
As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will climb each day as some humidity will also build in. Thursday's forecast highs may be a degree or two warmer as we'll get close to the upper 80's come Friday.
Dew points will also reach the middle 60's for some humidity to return by the end of the week. We'll still see sunshine with a low chance for rain returning late Friday early into Saturday.
A majority of the holiday weekend is expected to be dry, check back for more details as we get closer to the weekend.