Quiet weather briefly returns ahead of a snowy Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a busy Tuesday, today will give us a break from any active weather before snow showers reach us as early as tomorrow.
Quiet today:
Wednesday will feature mostly quiet weather and much colder temperatures. Some areas may see some flurries before we completely dry out into the late morning.
Wind chills this morning have fallen a few degrees below zero for some as temperatures themselves sit within the lower to middle teens. The afternoon will provide some relief as forecast highs are set to reach the lower to middle 20's. Wind chills will also climb into the teens.
As the weather stays dry, partly sunny skies will be seen this afternoon as winds become slightly breezy. Winds may gust us to 25 miles per hour. Tonight, we'll fall into the teens as we continue to stay dry even into the morning hours before our next system reaches us.
Late week snow:
With some dry time for the middle of our week, Thursday afternoon will see snow showers reaching our area. A majority of the morning will stay dry as the activity builds in during the afternoon.
By the evening, we may see moderate snowfall also spilling over into the overnight hours. Most of these snow showers will exit by the early morning hours of Friday not impacting your commute. However, with fresh snow on the roadways, there may be slick spots across the area.
In terms of accumulations, a few inches may fall with 1-3 inches possible. We may see some isolated spots closer to, if not slightly over, 4 inches. This will be a light, fluffy snow.
This may be the last active day we see for quite some time as we'll settle into a drier stretch of weather.