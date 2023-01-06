Quiet weather and sunshine finally returns in time for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a few active and cloudy days, quiet weather will settle in as sunshine finally makes a comeback.
Friday morning is off to a quiet start with temperatures dropping into the middle 20's. As we head into the afternoon, there will not be a huge difference in temperatures as some will barely break into the lower 30's.
Cloud cover will be noticed early this morning but will slowly start to exit as we head into the rest of the day with partly cloudy conditions expected by the afternoon and even overnight.
Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight for a colder night, but the weather will stay quiet. With sunshine taking over on Saturday, the weekend is expected to stay dry with a low chance for light snow early Sunday.
Cloud cover will briefly move in early Sunday morning but exit with partly cloudy skies expected later in the day.
With the middle the upper 30's expected for the weekend, Monday starts the next week the lower 40's as temperatures are trending to remain above average.