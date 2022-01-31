Quiet start to the week before active weather moves in midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We wrap up the month of January with quiet conditions before temperatures warm ahead of active weather expected midweek.
Quiet start:
The last day of January brings quiet conditions with a mix of sunshine and some cloud cover. Temperatures throughout the morning will quickly warm jumping out of the single digits to the lower 30's later this afternoon.
We will see cloud cover increasing by the afternoon and evening hours for mostly cloudy conditions for tonight. Temperatures will only fall a few degrees to the upper 20's before we warm through the early morning.
Slightly breezier conditions will arrive late tonight with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour as the weather remains quiet. Tuesday will not only be the first day of February but also the warmest day of the week. Forecast highs are set to reach the lower 40's with a well above average start to the month. Cloud cover will dominate for a gloomy day.
Turning active:
With conditions staying mostly dry for tomorrow, late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is when chances for snow begin to increase. Wednesday morning will likely feature light snow showers for our first chance of accumulating snow. Our second chance for snow will come in late on Wednesday into early Thursday.
The greatest confidence for snow totals as well as impacts are further south of the viewing area with Winter Storm Watches already set to go into effect later this week.
The Stateline is on track to see lower amounts as just the edge of the system likely to sweep across northern Illinois. We may see snow tapper off during the day on Wednesday before more snow may build in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
There is still some uncertainty with where exactly the track will set up especially the gradient of heavy to lighter snow amounts. These details will become clearer by tomorrow as the system gets closer to the Stateline.