Quiet pattern keeps the heat going

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While not as hot as Tuesday, the weather stays warmer than average until the weekend. Look for the sunny and quiet weather to roll on until the cool down occurs.
Very warm and less humid:
Temperatures didn't get near 100 degrees, but we still saw the 90-degree point in Rockford Wednesday afternoon. We'll see more weather like this through the rest of the work week.
The humidity dropped at least, so the very warm weather is more comfortable than the hot and humid weather that set in recently.
High pressure stays parked in the Midwest for a couple more days, resulting in quiet and sunny weather plus low humidity for a little while longer.
Cooler air settles in tonight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. We continue to see clear and calm conditions.
Thursday is very similar to Wednesday: a high of around 90 degrees, low humidity, lots of sunshine, and a light breeze.
Friday turns a little more humid, but otherwise the weather barely changes for the end of the work week.
Weekend cool down:
Saturday stays slightly on the warmer end, with highs in the middle 80s. This depends on how many scattered storms and clouds we see. The spotty showers and storms won't fall all day, so there should be some dry time to enjoy. The highest rain chances look to be in the morning. One last round of showers is possible Saturday night.
Saturday's showers come in with a cold front, meaning we feel the effects of another cool down on Sunday. Sunday goes back to being dry, with a partly cloudy sky. Look for temperatures to return to the upper 70s.
Heat break next week:
The weather stays in the upper 70s early next week, with more sunshine and dry weather. The mainly dry weather we've seen for most of this month could send us back into drought conditions soon if a rainy pattern doesn't develop.
Next week doesn't provide many chances for rain. Quiet weather rolls on, with temperatures in the upper 70s early in the week, then the upper 80s by the end of the week.