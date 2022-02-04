Quiet pattern eventually brings in warmer weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend starts out very chilly, but eventually the warmer weather gives us a break from the harsh chill. Wet weather may not be seen for an extended stretch.
Brisk to start:
Despite some warmer weather on the way this weekend, Saturday continues the cold feeling. Wind chills stay below zero for much of the morning, then breezy winds in the afternoon keep the wind chill from rising much above zero. Temperatures struggle to get into the low 20s for a 2nd day in a row.
The breezy south winds, however, eventually bring in some warmer air. We start feeling this effect Saturday night. Temperatures drop into the teens early, then rise to the 20s by sunrise Sunday. We may see highs in the low 30s by Sunday afternoon.
The weather both days remains partly cloudy and dry.
Quiet and milder:
A quick cold front drops temperatures to the middle 20s again on Monday, so next week starts out brisk. From there on out, however, we get away from the chilly conditions for a short while.
Tuesday and Wednesday warm into the upper 30s, so we get a chance to thaw out. Thursday and Friday fall back to the low 30s, but that's still warmer than some of the weather we've had lately. There is a slight chance for our next weather system to come through during this time.
The long-range forecast looks to drop us back into the 20s for next weekend and beyond.