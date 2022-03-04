Quiet Friday before turning active for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet conditions are in store for today as we warm up a little bit, the weekend turns mild and more active.
Calm end to the week:
Happy Friday! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s to low 30s today and will rise to the low 40s for the day. Skies remain clear this morning however increasing clouds return for the afternoon and evening hours. We will have breezy conditions today as well from the southeast that could gust up to 20 mph.
Friday night remains mostly cloudy, and we could see a few isolated showers too. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s overnight. Winds will remain breezy through early Saturday as well ahead of the active weather that is expected to reach us into the evening on Saturday.
Stormy Saturday evening:
The start of the weekend looks dry with mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. The Stateline turns more active as the day progresses. Scattered showers arrive by the afternoon hours transitioning to a steadier and heavier rain into the evening hours.
Temperatures will be rather mild for Saturday into the low to mid 60s! With the warmer temperatures, thunderstorms may develop and reach our area into the evening hours.
We are under a marginal risk for most of the Stateline, the risk for severe storms remains low and to our west into Iowa. We could see some rather gusty winds, some heavier downpours, and even a thunderstorm out of this system.
Storms arrive at the Stateline after dinnertime and will continue into the evening hours. We calm down after midnight, there is a chance for some of the showers to linger into the morning hours of Sunday.
Looking ahead:
Other than a few showers Sunday morning, the daytime hours of Sunday remain dry and partly cloudy before our next system arrives later in the day into the morning of Monday.
Temperatures remain warm for the day on Sunday; however, they do drop into the low 30s into the evening. Precipitation chances increase during the late evening, starting as rain but as temperatures drop transitioning to snow heading into Monday morning.
The Stateline sees a quiet and seasonable week ahead after Monday mornings snow.