Quiet evening after a round of severe weather. More rain ahead into the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms are exiting the Stateline tonight leaving calm and quiet conditions. Quiet conditions continue into Sunday before we see a soggier start to the work week.
Stormy Saturday leads to a quiet Sunday:
The main severe threat has moved to the east this evening and the tornado watch will expire around 8pm. Skies have cleared ahead of the cold front allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s for tonight.
There is a slight chance for some showers and an isolated thunderstorm with the cold frontal passage but nothing as severe as the past few hours. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Starting Sunday, we are back in a cooler pattern. Temperatures start in the 40s then warm into the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Rainy conditions and warm temperatures return for the week ahead.
Rainy week ahead:
The start of the work week looks to remain dry with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s expected. Skies remain mostly cloudy though. Shower chances return into the late afternoon to evening time frame.
As we get into the week there will be plenty of rain chances as more systems move into the area. The greatest threat for wet weather and thunderstorms continues into the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
By the middle of the week, skies clear out and dry out the ground from all the rain we got earlier in the week. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s to low 60s across the viewing area. However, the sunshine is short lived as more rain returns by the end of the week.
Looking ahead:
Clouds return for Wednesday evening and temperatures drop into the low 40s. The rain holds off until early Thursday morning and lasts into the first half of Friday. These rain showers will be light to moderate showers, no storms are expected at this time. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s to low 60s to end the week. Dry conditions return for the start of next weekend.