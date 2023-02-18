Quiet conditions continue into the week ahead before a wintry mix returns for mid week

Above average temperatures continue into the week ahead as clouds increase into the week ahead.
Another picture perfect day was seen across the Stateline as temperatures got into the upper 30s for this afternoon. Tonight clouds start to build in and there might be a few scattered sprinkles. Temperatures remain in the low 30s.
Another mostly sunny and mild day is on tap for Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a slight possibility to see a few 50 degree readings.
We start off next week quiet and mild and clouds start to increase each day. Monday temperatures will drop a few degrees into the low to mid 40's.
Active weather returns for the middle of next week as a chance to see a rain and snow mix and even some snow showers may reach us into late Tuesday night into and Wednesday and even into Thursday.
Keep an eye on the forecast for more information as this next system shapes up.