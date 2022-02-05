Quiet and warm weekend leads to a cloudy work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies and cloudy conditions lead to a more active second half of the weekend. Sunday evening into early Monday morning we could see some wintry precipitation to start the next work week!
Tonight & Tomorrow:
Skies become partly cloudy which will lead to an amazing sunset tonight across the Stateline! The clouds linger into the overnight hours becoming mostly cloudy by the early hours of Sunday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid-teens tonight but do rise a little bit into the low 20s by Sunday morning.
The gusty southerly wind becomes less prominent as the night goes on and will become just a breeze. Clouds stick around for the day tomorrow and temperatures remain right at freezing in the low 30s.
As the evening gets closer, the chance to see a slight chance to see some freezing drizzle and a chance of a few flurries across the Stateline.
Temperatures Sunday night drop into the low teens, the winds remain light however switch direction from the south to the north.
Active Workweek:
The upcoming work week will be mild with temperatures getting close to 40 degrees but remains partly to mostly cloudy.
Sunday night's snow lingers into the early morning hours of Monday, giving the Stateline a dusting to less than an inch of snow.
Clouds linger into some of the day for Monday, but it becomes mostly sunny with a high in the low 20s. The clouds return for the overnight hours of Monday with the temperatures dropping into the low teens.
Tuesday looks to remain mostly clear however, there could be some low-level clouds mixing in throughout the day. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s and we could see temperatures warmer than that for Tuesday or Wednesday.
Overnight clouds return across the Stateline and temperatures drop slightly into the mid to upper 20s.
Looking ahead:
Clouds stick with the Stateline from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. Temperatures continue to remain mild for the day on Wednesday, high temperatures warm into the upper 30s. Temperatures drop into the low 20s by Wednesday night with a mostly cloudy sky.
The end of the week looks to be back into the low to almost mid 30s with a mix of sunny skies and cloudy skies. Precipitation chances remain low. Overnight temperatures remain in the low 20s throughout the end of the work week.