Quiet and steady weather sets up for a few days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We avoid another temperature roller coaster and active weather for several days. That all changes by the end of the week, however.
Through Wednesday, temperatures hold steady and in the low 40s. Conditions may be very similar to Monday. Look for a mainly cloudy sky both days. Tuesday, may turn drizzly at times in the afternoon, while Wednesday stays dry.
Starting Thursday, the weather turns active for a while. Rain showers slide in during the afternoon and may stick around through Friday morning. Depending on how much cold air is able to mix in, the rain could mix with snow or we turn to straight snow showers. Snow accumulation all depends on the mixture of cold air.
Showers end by Friday afternoon. The weather cools off slightly into the upper 30s for Friday and the weekend.
Another weather system may hit by early next week. Keep tabs on the forecast for the rest of the week for details on the Friday system and anything coming after that.