Quiet and mild weather settles in just in time for holiday travel

A warming trend makes for easier holiday travel weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather shouldn't slow down holiday travelers, at least locally, as we hit the road this year. The holiday itself may have some showers, however.

High pressure drifts in from the north and sticks around through Thursday morning, which is why we are looking quiet and dry through the middle of the week.

Tuesday remains sunny, with temperatures warming up into the upper 40s. Wednesday tops that with highs in the low 50s. Midweek remains sunny and dry, so the weather won't slow down holiday travel.

The holiday itself may feature a chance for rain. Thankfully, whatever showers we pick up won't be heavy. 

Thanksgiving starts out cloudy and dry, and that continues into the early afternoon. During the middle afternoon to evening, scattered light rain showers slide through. The drizzly rain shouldn't affect drivers much. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s for the holiday.

The rest of the holiday weekend is quiet and mostly sunny. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday may have a slight chance for rain, which extends into early next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

