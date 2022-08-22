 Skip to main content
Quiet and mild weather keeps rolling this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We keep avoiding hot summer weather and rain, for the most part this week. 

Areas of fog develop again overnight, thanks to clear and calm weather. This may slow you down a little in the morning. Temperatures fall to the middle 50s, providing a cool night.

Since the start of the month, we haven't seen many hot days. Temperatures have stayed either within a couple degrees of average, or below average in the 70s a handful of times. Look for weather like this throughout this week.

High pressure hangs overhead through Wednesday, keeping the weather dry, clear, and quiet. The next few afternoons rise to the low 80s, with the low 60s at night.

The weather pattern provides a little variety after midweek. Between Wednesday night and Thursday, scattered showers and storms are possible with a weak cold front coming through. The front bumps highs down below 80 degrees for Thursday.

Friday turns sunny again yet stays in the upper 70s. Warmer weather returns this weekend, as temperatures rise to the low 80s both days. Chances for rain may return Sunday and Monday, in the form of scattered showers and storms.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

