Quiet and dry weekend leads to an active weather week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A quiet and calm weekend is upon us after a busy end to the weather week! Temperatures remain seasonable today and will warm up on Sunday, before we see a shift in the pattern for the beginning of the work week.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
We have remained in the mid to upper teens to almost 20 degrees today as we have seen a high pressure build into the Stateline for the day today. The high-pressure system shifts towards the east this evening bringing back the gusty winds and some clouds.
Skies remain mostly clear as clouds increase into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight remain in the teens before rising to the low 20s by midnight, winds pick up again this evening and remain gusty into the day Sunday. Tonight, expect a southwesterly wind gusting to almost 35 mph at times.
Tomorrow will be the pick of the weekend as temperatures rise to the upper 40s to almost 50 degrees! Skies remain clear and the winds will continue to be rather gusty reaching 45+ mph at times.
Turning active:
Don’t put away your winter things just yet as winter will return next week as multiple systems impact the Stateline.
Sunday night remains mild with temperatures in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky as the pattern shifts to a more active one. Winds remain gusty at times however less impactful compared to the past few days.
Monday into Tuesday is when the next system impacts most of the Midwest and looks to pack a wintry punch. Temperatures for Monday remain in the 40s and will drop as the day goes on into the 30s. Temperatures still trend down into Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s dropping to the teens by the overnight hours.
This system is still a few days away so specifics like precipitation type or amounts are not certain however we do have a potential to see a mix of rain and freezing rain between Monday evening and night, then sleet and snow possibly into Tuesday.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures remain cold for the remainder of the week after this system exits the Stateline area. Wednesday remains partly sunny with temperatures in the low 20s dropping into the teens overnight.
There is also a potential to see some snow Thursday into Friday morning however it is still quite a few days out to be certain about this system.
As always, stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week.