Quiet and dry weekend leads to a calm week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet conditions continue into the day today, however we do see the chance for some wintry precipitation to start the next work week!
Today into Tonight:
Quiet and calm conditions start the day for Sunday as a high pressure system is exiting the Stateline area. Temperatures for the day stay in the low 30s with a light and variable breeze from time to time.
As the high pressure system moves out, expect clouds to increase throughout the day. There is a chance for some freezing drizzle to light flurries this afternoon into the evening hours, as temperatures begin to drop into the teens overnight.
Some of the drizzle/flurries could linger into the early morning hours on Monday but do not look like they cause too many issues with the morning commute!
Beginning of the Work Week:
We start the week off a little chilly, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s and a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures overnight Monday fall back into the teens as we start to see our warmup for Tuesday into Wednesday.
Tuesday starts sunny with high temps reaching the mid 30s! Clouds do return overnight allowing for any daytime heating to be trapped underneath like a blanket.
Peek into the Mid-Week:
Wednesday, we see temperatures inch closer to the low 40s, with the high expected to be in the upper 30s! The skies do remain cloudy for the duration of the day on Wednesday and even into the day on Thursday.
Temperatures drop back into the mid 20s to low 30s towards the end of the week.