Quiet and dry weather takes us through the rest of the week

First few days of August stay quiet as temperatures climb and rain showers hold off until the weekend.
Wednesday morning kicks off with pleasant conditions. Temperatures are falling to the middle 60's with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will be noticed throughout the day.
Dry conditions remain for today as afternoon highs are set to reach the middle 80's. Pleasant summer weather sticks around with some cloud cover building in.
This great weather comes in time for our annual school supply drive! Stuff the Bus is happening today, where you can join us and donate school supplies to help kids in the Stateline kick off the next school year off on the right foot.
Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine, however temperatures will feel warmer. The upper 80's are expected by the afternoon with a low chance for rain. Most of the area will stay dry until this weekend.
Friday remains quiet with sunshine and the middle 80's before cloud cover and chances for showers start to return into Saturday. Not much rain is expected for the rest of the week. The pattern that we are currently in, keeps most of the rain to the south.
The best chance for showers and storms moves in late Saturday with rainy weather expected into Sunday. Some details are still unclear, stay tuned to the forecast for more.