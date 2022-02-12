Quiet and cold weekend leads to a warmer but active workweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet and cold weekend leads to a more active pattern for the upcoming work week. Two clipper systems move into the Stateline giving us a chance to see some rain, snow to a wintry mix to wrap up the week.
Tonight, and tomorrow:
Clouds have taken over the sky this afternoon and will continue into the evening hours. Temperatures have been in the teens all day, but a westerly wind has made it rather chilly as it only feels like it is in the single digits outside!
Temperatures continue to drop into the overnight hours into the single digits and the westerly wind becomes light and variable however it still makes for a chilly night with wind chills in the single digits below zero! Brrr, good thing it's close to valentine's day and you can cuddle with a loved one.
A weak clipper system (one of three upcoming systems) will make its way into the Stateline during the early morning. Snow stays to the south of us however we could see a dusting of snow occur in the morning hours.
This system exits the area before noon allowing for the clouds to gradually clear. Temperatures remain chilly in the upper teens with it feeling like it is again in the single digits below zero due to the northwest winds.
Warming slowly:
Sunday night clouds increase as our second clipper system makes its way into the Stateline. Temperatures drop into the low teens to single digits possible however it will feel close to zero degrees!
Monday a weak clipper system moves through, giving the Stateline a chance for some light flurries during the morning hours. We clear out and become partly sunny for the day with high temperatures in the upper 20s!
Temperatures tumble back into the teens for Monday night with partly cloudy skies. Dry weather is expected into Tuesday and Wednesday morning with warming expected daily. Tuesday temperatures rise into the low 40s with partly sunny skies.
Turning Active:
Tuesday night turns cloudy, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Wednesday temperatures warm into the mid 40s! A more powerful clipper system is expected to move into the region.
This system is still days away, so specifics are not certain however we do have a potential for some heavy rain for Wednesday transitioning into a wintry mix to freezing rain in the afternoon before transitioning into all snow for Thursday.
Stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week