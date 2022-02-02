Quiet and cold weather stays in the Statleine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry and bitterly cold weather takes us into the end of the week after a few brief midweek snow showers. There are signs of some warmth on the horizon, however.
Brisk and breezy:
Any snow in the region is out of the Stateline for the rest of the week. Another surge of snow hits central Illinois and around Chicago tonight through Thursday, but our neck of the woods avoids the next few inches of snowfall. Be aware of the 2nd round incoming if you have to travel downstate or into Chicago through Thursday.
In the meantime, look for breezy and cold weather to last through Thursday night. Because of the extra chill in the air, wind chills fall to slightly below zero Thursday morning, then stay in the single digits throughout the day on Thursday.
North winds gust up to 30 mph, which may blow a little loose, fresh snow around south of I-88.
Temperatures remain at or below 20 degrees for highs for the rest of the week. We should see calmer winds and much more sunshine by Friday, but that only helps so much when it comes to the cold.
Slightly warmer starting Sunday:
The weekend starts out in the middle 20s Saturday, with a sunny sky. We may get back to 30 degrees by Sunday afternoon, again under mostly sunny conditions.
Next week remains quiet and mostly sunny. After dipping into the middle 20s Monday, we may jump back above freezing for a longer stretch starting Tuesday. The weather may not fall back below freezing until next weekend.
For now, the weather remains quiet and dry throughout next week.