...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Sunday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 PM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Quiet and cloudy weather settle in for the end of the weekend

  Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday showers slide out of the picture just in time for one quiet day this weekend. We see a lot of calmer weather moving forward.

Saturday's cold front means quieter and cooler weather for the end of the weekend. We may not see much for sunshine Sunday, which also keeps temperatures down. Between the clouds and cooler air, look for highs in the middle 70s, or nearly 10 degrees cooler than average. Winds get a little breezy, gusting over 20 mph from the north.

This cooler and cloudier pattern hangs around for Monday, so plan on very similar weather for the start of the new week. 

Beyond Monday, the weather turns more summer-like. Temperatures are back to around 80 degrees on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky. From Wednesday onward, the sky clears to mostly sunny. Temperatures won't change much, so plan on comfortably warm weather for a while. 

We may see rain chances return around next weekend.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

