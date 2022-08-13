Quiet and cloudy weather settle in for the end of the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday showers slide out of the picture just in time for one quiet day this weekend. We see a lot of calmer weather moving forward.
Saturday's cold front means quieter and cooler weather for the end of the weekend. We may not see much for sunshine Sunday, which also keeps temperatures down. Between the clouds and cooler air, look for highs in the middle 70s, or nearly 10 degrees cooler than average. Winds get a little breezy, gusting over 20 mph from the north.
This cooler and cloudier pattern hangs around for Monday, so plan on very similar weather for the start of the new week.
Beyond Monday, the weather turns more summer-like. Temperatures are back to around 80 degrees on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky. From Wednesday onward, the sky clears to mostly sunny. Temperatures won't change much, so plan on comfortably warm weather for a while.
We may see rain chances return around next weekend.