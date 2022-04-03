Quiet and calm Sunday leads to a soggy work week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We start off today with a mix of clouds and sun. Today might be a good day to find that rain gear as we turn soggy to start the work week ahead.
Sun turns to clouds:
A high-pressure system moves into the Stateline for the day today bringing with it some quiet and dry weather. Skies will be mostly clear with some clouds sprinkled in, however by noon expect clouds to start to increase as our weather pattern shifts to a soggier one. During the afternoon hours expect skies to become cloudy and by dinnertime showers move into the Stateline. The showers continue overnight into the early morning hours of Monday.
Temperatures start off in the 30s but rise as the day goes on into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon hours. Overnight, because of the clouds, temperatures remain warmer in the upper 30s.
Monday morning after the heavier showers pass, we remain mostly cloudy and dry into the evening hours. Temperatures for Monday remain in the upper 40s and drop into the mid 30s for the overnight hours.
Soggy mid-week:
As our next system approaches, the Stateline remains dry for Tuesday morning but by the evening to Wednesday morning widespread rain is expected. Tuesday and Wednesday's temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s.
As the low-pressure system moves east, the Stateline has the chance to see colder air which means by Thursday night into Friday morning a wintry mix is possible.
Looking ahead:
The start of next weekend looks to be chilly however a warm up is on its way as we could see temperatures rise into the 60s for Sunday and into next week as well!