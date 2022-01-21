Puri Family YMCA to expand their hours

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are wanting to go the YMCA, you will have even more chances to do so beginning next week.
The Puri Family YMCA location will be expanding to 24 hours a day, six days a week. The new schedule will begin Monday, Jan. 24.
The location on S. Perryville Rd. will open at 5 a.m. on Mondays and stay open until Saturday at 10 p.m.
Staffing and other financial problems, according to Rock River Valley YMCA CEO Trisha Toursant, is keeping them from staying open 24 hours for 7 days a week, but it is planned going forward.
"We've gone into this year with the mindset of it's time to move forward and how are we going to thrive instead of survive," Toursant says.
If you want to get a head start, the Rock River Valley YMCA is offering a one-day discount on new memberships.
The YMCA is offering a "Feeling 22" membership special, where $22 takes care of the joining fee as well as membership through the rest of January. The discount is only available on Saturday, Jan. 21 and can be accessed both online and in-person at any Rock River YMCA location.
The Puri Family YMCA is located at 1475 S. Perryville Rd. in Rockford.