Public health officials announce 34,001 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over past week

CHICAGO -- Today the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 34,001 new confirmed and likely cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 32 Illinois counties are now rated at a "High Community Level" for COVID-19.
An additional 39 Illinois counties are now rated at "Medium Community Level" for COVID-19.
For up-to-date community level measurements, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.
“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions."