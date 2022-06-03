Public assistance requested in finding ATV rider who shot at Rockford man

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a male suspect who, while driving an ATV, shot at a man on the sidewalk on Thursday afternoon.
According to Rockford Police Department's tweet, a 61-year-old male was walking in the 300 block of College Avenue when the ATV driver drove towards him.
The male suspect pointed a pistol and fired once.
The Rockford Fire Department requests that the public text "RPDTIP" and then the tip to 847411 or call CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.
