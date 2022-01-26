Protect your pets this winter by keeping them out of the cold

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The winter season can be just as harsh on your furry friends as they are on you. Keep taking the extra steps necessary to keep them happy and healthy throughout the winter.
For starters, if it's too cold for you, it's likely too cold for them. Keep their visits outdoors as short as possible. Despite their furry coat, dogs can easily get frostbite on their ears, nose, and tails, while hypothermia can set in quickly with their smaller bodies. Quickly get them inside after their bathroom or exploration breaks.
Once indoors, wipe them down as soon as possible with a towel, especially on their bellies and paws. This helps cut down on dry, itchy skin, plus protects their paws from harmful things on the ground. Make sure to get in between their toes. Salt on the roads and sidewalks can be very irritating and cause sores, while chemicals like antifreeze can be poisonous. Wiping the paws down right away prevents your pet from accidentally eating those substances.
It takes a lot of extra energy to stay warm during the winter, so have plenty of water available, and maybe add in a little extra food at mealtime if they are outside a lot. Their furry coats may not be enough to keep them warm, so sweaters or jackets may be necessary for extra insulation. Of course, make sure to have a warm and dry spot for them to sleep.
Finally, have some extra indoor activities ready for them to blow off some steam, especially if they are used to walking or begin outside a lot.
Be sure to check around your tires and maybe honk the horn during chilly days if your vehicle is left outside. Animals like to cozy up to the warm spots of your car, so you don't want to accidentally run them over or get them stuck in the engine if you can help it!