Professionals share mental health impacts one week after shooting hoax

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students, staff, and parents are still grappling with the multiple shooting hoax calls that took place last week Wednesday, April 12 across the Stateline. In the midst of the chaos, mental health professionals share the impact, although a false report, events like these can have on your mental health.
"High schoolers[are]already experiencing a lot of anxiety, stress, just with every day stressors of being a high school student," the Youth Community Supervisor for Rosecrance, Melissa Lee, said.
"So this can absolutely exacerbate those stressors, those fears, those worries that they may have."
Rockford's East High School, Dixon High School, and Freeport High School were among 21 hoax calls received across the state that day.
"You might see the flipside, not just kids being resistant to going but families being unwilling to send them because now they're also worried about that," the Mobile Crisis Response Manager for Rosecrance, Mary Hendrickson said.
Rosecrance provides a wide array of resources for events like these, including, crisis type or long term support; and they also offer 24/7 emergency screening and assessment services, for anyone who went through an event like this recently, or long term.
"Instead of treating it as something that is taboo, and "We need to not talk about it, because if we talk about it, we're going to speak it to into existence," I think having the conversations and being really truthful with them that this is a serious thing, and how do we emotionally prepare?," Hendrickson said.
Aside from the resources that Rosecrance provides, another volunteer group also has free therapy dog services available to students who might go through traumatic situations like this.
"When I received a call from the mayor's office, and then 10 minutes later from the principal, I simply put an email out to my people," Director of 17th Circuit Therapy Dog Volunteers inc., Bruce Erickson said.
"I had seven dog teams there the very next day, I had an answer back within an hour and a half."
Over the last 10 years, the volunteer group has brought dogs into court rooms to calm those who go before a judge, and more recently, have entered schools to support students of all ages.
Mental health services are provided for those of all ages, or experiences. Rosecrance is available to help out those affected by this event now, or even in years to come. For more information, you may visit www.rosecrance.org.