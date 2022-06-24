Pro-choice supporters gather in Rockford to protest Roe V. Wade decision

ROCKFORD -- About 75 demonstrators gathered at Rockford's Federal Courthouse Friday to protest the Supreme Court's majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Members from Women's March Rockford held an event just hours after the decision was released.
13 WREX spoke with Mel Champion, who leads the organization, wanted to host a rally in order provide other supporters an opportunity to voice their feelings about the court's decision.
"A lot of people that want to be around other people who are feeling the way that they are. And so it was really important to us to have this tonight so we could all come together in solidarity," Champion said.