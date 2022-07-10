Pro Choice protestors in Rockford eager for first abortion clinic to open in the city in more than a decade

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Organizers of the bans off our bodies march today in Rockford highlighted the importance of abortion clinics being made available in Rockford for the first time in over 10 years.
“We’re very excited that we have access to something like that because for so many years we haven’t.. so we fully support giving women,, non-binary, and transgender people healthcare for reproductive health” said Sabrina Ferguson.
Ferguson also explained how the new clinics can help those from out of state, saying “I actually just had someone cross the Wisconsin border to come stay with me to get access to an abortion in state and they had to drive all the way to Downers Grove… it’s really nice that we have something locally now.”
This was the sentiment among other march organizers as well.
“This doctor brought his practice down from Madison, Wisconsin, right over the border, to be here for patients from southern Wisconsin, Iowa, they’ll come from all different places,” said Barb Gioletto, President of the Winnebago County Citizens for Choice. “We have to take care of our sisters in all different states and we intend to do that”
Organizers say they'll continue protesting until abortion access is restored nationwide.