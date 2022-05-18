Pritzker signs 'Ghost Gun' bill to ban sale, possession

CHICAGO -- On May 18, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4283 into law, which bans the sale and possession of "ghost guns" throughout the state of Illinois.
So-called "ghost guns" refer to undocumented, privately-made firearms that are often sold as sets that buyers can assemble at home.
By being created on a 3-D printer, "ghost guns" cannot be conventionally traced and leave no ownership records, meaning that background checks can be avoided by purchasers.
“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“We are seeing these unserialized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
Because "ghost guns" are cheaper and easier to get than traditional firearms, they are becoming increasingly popular with young people.
Already this month, two Illinois teens were charged with the possession of "ghost guns," including one case where it was brought to a high school.
State Police have also apprehended "ghost guns" used in multiple armed carjacking incidents.
“Recent events serve as a tragic reminder of the rising toll of gun violence across this country, " said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).
“Those using ghost guns are subverting requirements that help keep the public safe and that responsible, law-abiding gun owners follow."
“Ghost guns are one of the fastest-growing public safety concerns facing our state, and the threat they pose requires immediate solutions,” said Maria Pike, a volunteer with the Illinois chapter of Moms Demand Action.
“This bill will be instrumental in helping law enforcement keep our communities safe, and today’s signing is a crucial step towards addressing Illinois’ gun violence crisis."