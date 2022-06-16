Pritzker signs bills to expand safety measures for survivors of sexual assault

CHICAGO -- Today Governor Pritzker signed two bills directed at making medical and legal care for sexual assault victims more accessible.
HB5441 revises Illinois Criminal Code to specify that someone is unable to give consent if they are intoxicated, even when the accused assaulter didn't provide the substance of intoxication.
Many sexual assault cases are thrown out due to biases around voluntary drinking or drug use, which prevents victims from taking their attacker to court.
SB3023 gives survivors more access to treatment for for 180 days, doubling the time window for those unable to receive care.
The bill also requires Federally Qualified Health Centers to provide medical forensic services administered by trained professionals.
The bill also allows victims to not bill their health insurance provider for services if they are not the primary policy holder.
This action maintains confidentiality and avoids danger if the abuse is from a partner or family member.
“We cannot have a justice system that re-traumatizes those forced to utilize it,” said Governor Pritzker.
“To survivors in our state: there are no words to lessen the unimaginable trauma and pain you’ve been through. I want you to know that your Governor hears you. When you speak out, our systems will respond. It is our responsibility to give you the autonomy and justice that you deserve.”
“Outdated policies unfortunately failed to protect vulnerable individuals by ensuring accountability and to support survivors with compassion and understanding of the trauma that results from one of the most horrific crimes there is,” said Rep. LaKesia Collins (D-Chicago).
“These bills, which I am pleased to see Governor Pritzker sign into law, close loopholes and increase access to resources—both of which will better protect the most vulnerable Illinoisans.”