Pritzer signs legislation reinforcing value of High School Equivalency Certificate

CHICAGO -- Today Governor JB Pritzker signed amendments into law which reinforced the value of a High School Equivalency Certificate to a Illinois High School diploma.
These changes will help Illinois graduates in establishing mutuality with educational requirements in other states.
“Graduates of Illinois schools should never have to start their post-secondary career or schooling at a disadvantage,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This legislation reflects the high standards to which we hold our high school students and protects graduates from unfair misconceptions, both in our state and in others.”
In past years, the expression "equivalency certificate" carried stigma as an assumption that the recipient had a "lower level" of degree.
The legislation signed today also changes school codes to ensure high school equivalency certificates from other states registers as the equivalent of a State of Illinois High School diploma.
The Illinois College Board is also increasing GED test discounts to encourage Illinois residents to complete their secondary degrees.
$430,000 of discounts will be available to all test takers, bringing costs down to $40 for in-person tests and $56 for online tests/
Test takers can use the code "ILSAVE20" to reduce the cost of modules when checking out.
"I am proud to be the House sponsor of this new law which will encourage more individuals to complete their GED because their achievement will be the equivalent of a high school diploma. This will increase job opportunities and improve the future for people and their families,” said State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton).
“Students who’ve completed the requirements to have functionally completed high school deserve the same recognition as those who’ve taken a more traditional path,” said State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).
“By recognizing this achievement as a ‘diploma’, we’re telling our students and their future employers that they are ready to succeed beyond high school, regardless of the path it took them to get there.”