Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' advanced screening in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- Amazon Prime Video and the City of Rockford are partnering to host a free advanced screening of the original series "A League of Their Own."
On Saturday, July 2 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford will welcome visitors for an exclusive sneak peek before the anticipated series debuts on Amazon's streaming service on August 12.
“The Peaches are an important part of Rockford’s history, and we are honored that Prime Video has not only created a series based upon the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but is also hosting the series debut right here in Rockford – weeks before it is available to the public,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
“I’m excited to watch as the launch of this series, as well as the creation of the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford, usher in a new era of AAGPBL fans.”
From 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a pre-screening fun fair in front of the Coronado that includes free ballpark snacks, 1940s-era music and cars, a green carpet photo opportunity and pitching games.