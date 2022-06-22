 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' advanced screening in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
A League of Their Own 2022 film still image

ROCKFORD -- Amazon Prime Video and the City of Rockford are partnering to host a free advanced screening of the original series "A League of Their Own."

On Saturday, July 2 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford will welcome visitors for an exclusive sneak peek before the anticipated series debuts on Amazon's streaming service on August 12.

Get ready for the original influencers 😎 A League of Their Own is arriving on Prime Video August 12th. #FindYourTeam

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

» SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe

About Prime Video:

Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost.

Get More Prime Video:

Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo

Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB

Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW

Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG

A League of Their Own - Official Teaser | Prime Video

https://youtu.be/kmsrff-pRJ8

Prime Video

https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo

#ALeagueofTheirOwn #OfficialTeaser #PrimeVideo

“The Peaches are an important part of Rockford’s history, and we are honored that Prime Video has not only created a series based upon the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but is also hosting the series debut right here in Rockford – weeks before it is available to the public,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

“I’m excited to watch as the launch of this series, as well as the creation of the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford, usher in a new era of AAGPBL fans.”

From 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a pre-screening fun fair in front of the Coronado that includes free ballpark snacks, 1940s-era music and cars, a green carpet photo opportunity and pitching games.

Tickets are free to the public and will be available online after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Tags

Recommended for you