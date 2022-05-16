Prices at the pump starting to rise again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers are still seeing rising prices at the pump and will continue to see increases in prices as demand continues to grow.
According to GasBuddy the prices in Rockford are about 55 cents higher than they were a month ago. Currently sitting at $4.74, the cheapest gas prices in our area is $4.34.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, states that warmer temperatures are impacting the price at the pumps. “We are near Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead, there isn't much reason that we'll see a plunge any time soon."
De Haan continued to say we could see prices closer to $5 a gallon by the end of the week.