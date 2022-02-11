PREVIEW: 13 WREX's Black History Month series continues highlighting a trailblazer for equal employment in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As part of black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting Black culture.
On Monday, February 14th we introduce you to a trailblazer for equal employment in the City of Rockford.
Coleen Williams has made it her mission to promote change and equality.
In 1972, she became the city of Rockford's first Equal Employment Opportunity Director.
During that time equal employment initiatives were still pretty new.
"A lot of people now just take it for granted that they can come to the city of Rockford, and they can expect to be fairly assessed and many times successful in getting employed but back in my day it was really not so," Williams said.
Williams was chosen for the position by Mayor Ben Schleiker at the time. He gave her free will in finding solutions to increase diversity, that meant assessing employment profiles in all city departments.
"Basically, almost all departments did not have any minority employees at the time," Williams said.
The toughest job for Williams was integrating the Rockford Fire department. Something as small as wearing eyeglasses, could get your application thrown out.
"You had to have 2020 vision," Williams said. "So, I looked at other departments in cities about the size of Rockford to see what their policy was and they allowed glasses."
Through aggressive recruitment planning led by Williams department, they were able to get rid of that hiring criteria for future applicants and that was just the beginning.
"We were successful, we were so happy when we had 5 people who were hired through that recruiting program," Williams said.
It's a change that would eventually shape the fire department for years to come.
"When I look back on when I came and they had no females, no minorities to have a female fire chief is absolutely amazing," Williams said.
It wasn't an easy journey, change of this magnitude comes with a lot of push back.
"There's a saying that when you're young you're not scared," Williams said. "When you look back you say sometimes what was I thinking about but I had no fear."
Her fearless spirit is a big part of the reason we see more diversity in Rockford today.
Even with a Black woman as police chief and a female fire chief, the work doesn't stop there.
"That's all well and good but who is it going to be 20 years from now?" Williams said. "If it's not a female again in both of those positions, but what happens is, you have to advocate again,"
Williams said never get too comfortable, always seek change, and actively work to increase diversity.
"Any progress in employment is predicated on vigilance," Williams said.
You can watch the full report Monday, Feb. 14th on 13 News at 10 after the Winter Olympics.