Pretzel Pride - Vandenburgh, McShane get NFL chances

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport grads Zeke Vandenburgh and Deion McShane had NFL dreams while playing for the Pretzels. After their college careers at Illinois State and Northern Iowa, respectively, they'll get their chance to show the NFL what they can do.
Vandenburgh signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins. He heads to their rookie mini-camp next week. McShane heads to New York Giants rookie mini-camp this weekend after getting a camp invite.
It's a proud moment for the city of Freeport, which hasn't produced an NFL player since Preston Pearson, who was drafted in 1967 and had a long, productive NFL career. Vandenburgh and McShane will try to carry the torch for the next generation of Pretzel athletes.
